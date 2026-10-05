Google enables DBSC to bind Chrome session cookies on Windows

DBSC uses something called the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) built into most Windows PCs to lock down your session cookies.

Originally tested back in 2025, it now runs quietly in the background without you having to do anything.

To get this protection, just make sure you're running Chrome version 146 or higher (or 148 or higher if you're on a Mac).

You can check by heading to the three-dot icon in the upper right, going to Help, and then selecting "About Google Chrome."