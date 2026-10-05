Google enables DBSC to bind Chrome session cookies on Windows
Google has rolled out a new security upgrade for Chrome on Windows, called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC).
This feature links your session cookies to your device's security chip, so even if malware sneaks in, your cookies are meaningfully more difficult to steal and use elsewhere.
The best part? DBSC is turned on automatically for both Google Workspace and personal Google accounts.
DBSC uses Trusted Platform Module
DBSC uses something called the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) built into most Windows PCs to lock down your session cookies.
Originally tested back in 2025, it now runs quietly in the background without you having to do anything.
To get this protection, just make sure you're running Chrome version 146 or higher (or 148 or higher if you're on a Mac).
You can check by heading to the three-dot icon in the upper right, going to Help, and then selecting "About Google Chrome."