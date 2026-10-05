Google enables device bound session credentials to protect Chrome sessions
Technology
Google just rolled out a Chrome feature called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) to help stop hackers from hijacking your browser cookies.
If you use Google Workspace or a personal Google account, this is already turned on for you.
Basically, DBSC makes it much harder for attackers to pretend to be you online, even if they somehow get hold of your cookies.
Update Chrome to get DBSC protection
DBSC links your session cookies directly to your device's security chip (like the Trusted Platform Module on Windows or the Secure Enclave on Macs), so stolen cookies won't work anywhere else.
To make sure you're protected, just update Chrome (version 146 or higher for Windows and 148 or higher for Macs), and DBSC will be running automatically in the background.