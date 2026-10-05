Google expands Gemini to search Google Chat message history
Technology
Google just made its AI, Gemini, even more useful: it can now search through your Google Chat messages.
So if you've ever lost track of an important detail in a chat thread, Gemini can help you find it fast.
Before this update, Gemini only worked with Gmail, Drive, and other Workspace apps, and could edit your Chat messages, but couldn't see your chat history.
Enable Gemini in Google Chat settings
To try this out, you'll need to turn the feature on in your settings (it's off by default).
Once enabled, you can ask Gemini to search for specific info or summarize unread chats.
This upgrade could make team communication way smoother and puts Google Chat closer to rivals like Slack and Teams when it comes to finding what matters most at work.