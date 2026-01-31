You can migrate your Fitbit data to Google till May
What's the story
Google has extended the deadline for Fitbit users to migrate their data to a Google account. The new cutoff date is now May 19, 2026. This comes as a relief for those who were unable to meet the earlier deadline of February 2. The change was recently updated on Google's help page regarding Fitbit account migration.
Data management
Users can download their data until July 15
The updated post on Google's help page also mentions, "You can still download or delete your data any time before we begin processing data deletions on July 15, 2026." This gives Fitbit users a clear timeline for when their account data will be deleted.
Previous extensions
Original deadline was set for 2025
This isn't the first time Google has pushed back the deadline for Fitbit account migrations. The original deadline was set for 2025, but it was later extended to February 2. After this new deadline, Fitbit users who haven't migrated their accounts will lose access to their accounts and all associated historical data unless they download that information, or choose to retain it during their transition to a Google account.