You can migrate your Fitbit data to Google till May

The updated post on Google's help page also mentions, "You can still download or delete your data any time before we begin processing data deletions on July 15, 2026." This gives Fitbit users a clear timeline for when their account data will be deleted.

Previous extensions

Original deadline was set for 2025

This isn't the first time Google has pushed back the deadline for Fitbit account migrations. The original deadline was set for 2025, but it was later extended to February 2. After this new deadline, Fitbit users who haven't migrated their accounts will lose access to their accounts and all associated historical data unless they download that information, or choose to retain it during their transition to a Google account.