Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who once studied at IIT Kharagpur himself, said, "IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership."

The funding will also upgrade the campus' AI infrastructure.

On top of that, Google is investing around $15 billion over five years, from 2026 to 2030, to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, showing just how serious it is about growing India's tech scene.