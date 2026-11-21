Google gives IIT Kharagpur 46.34cr for AI research, education
Google is giving $5 million (approximately ₹46.34 crore) to IIT Kharagpur to ramp up AI research and education.
The money will go toward projects in agriculture, education, materials science, and Indian languages, plus training for students and faculty.
Google $15B plan for Visakhapatnam hub
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who once studied at IIT Kharagpur himself, said, "IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership."
The funding will also upgrade the campus' AI infrastructure.
On top of that, Google is investing around $15 billion over five years, from 2026 to 2030, to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, showing just how serious it is about growing India's tech scene.