Google halts data center near Charleroi over planning permission dispute
Google has halted building its new data center in Belgium because local officials said it didn't have the right planning permission.
The project, set on an old mining site near Charleroi, ran into trouble after Google wanted to swap its air-based cooling system for one that uses water from the nearby River Sambre.
A Google spokesperson shared that the company is "committed to complying with local laws" and now everything's on hold while they sort things out.
Belgian court fight over Google cooling
Switching to a water-based cooling system worried locals, who feared it could make droughts worse in the region.
Authorities rejected Google's plan over the summer, leading to a court fight that's set for January.
The project was expected to bring, but for now, it's all up in the air as Google navigates Europe's tough rules around tech expansion and environmental protection.