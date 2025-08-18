Google Home app now supports scheduling for older Nest thermostats
Google just rolled out a big update to its Home app—now you can set temperature schedules for older Nest thermostats (like the 3rd Gen Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E) right in the app.
No more jumping between apps, and your old schedules from the Nest app will move over automatically.
Update rolling out gradually
You can now customize sensor and fan schedules too, making it easier to get things just how you like.
Heads up: this doesn't cover first or second-gen Learning Thermostats, since those are being phased out soon.
Newer models also get a fresh look in the app with clearer heating/cooling states and an upgraded energy dashboard that breaks down your usage by stage and year.
The update's rolling out now, but it might take a bit before everyone sees it.