Next Article
New crystal can soak up and release oxygen without breaking
Scientists in South Korea and Japan have invented a special metal oxide crystal that can soak up and release oxygen over and over, without breaking down.
Made from strontium, iron, and cobalt, this material works at about 400°C (way lower than today's fuel cells).
Their research just came out in Nature Communications last week.
Crystal could help fuel cells work at lower temperatures
This new crystal could help fuel cells—devices that turn hydrogen into electricity with barely any pollution—work at lower temperatures.
That means they could potentially last longer, be more cost-effective to operate, and be more practical for real-world clean energy projects.
Plus, this "oxygen-breathing" trick might also help cool electronics or even power smart windows that manage indoor heat.