Google celebrates India's 76th Republic Day with 'wildlife parade' doodle
What's the story
Google is celebrating India's 76th Republic Day with a special doodle that combines wildlife with culture.
The colorful artwork, designed by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, depicts a range of regional animals in traditional Indian attire.
This "wildlife parade" matches the Republic Day festivities at Kartavya Path.
The doodle includes a snow leopard clad in Ladakhi attire and a tiger dressed in dhoti-kurta, among others representing India's diversity.
Artistic representation
Doodle's depiction of India's diverse wildlife
The doodle artistically integrates the six letters of 'GOOGLE' into its theme.
The snow leopard is seen walking on two feet while holding a ribbon. Next to it, a tiger stands upright holding a musical instrument.
Other animals in the doodle include a peacock in flight and an antelope dressed traditionally with a ceremonial staff in hand.
National celebration
Republic Day parade: A showcase of India's cultural diversity
The annual Republic Day parade, one of India's most important events, spans several kilometers from Kartavya Path to the India Gate in New Delhi.
It showcases beautiful floats and cultural performances from across the nation.
This year's parade showcased 16 tableaux from various states and Union Territories, and 15 others from central ministries, departments, and organizations.
Madhya Pradesh's tableau showcased Project Cheetah and Kuno National Park, highlighting the state's wildlife conservation efforts.
Historic milestone
Celebrating 75 years of India's Constitution
Republic Day 2025 is especially important as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution coming into effect.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at this year's celebrations that displayed India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and achievements through various tableaux and performances from armed forces contingents.