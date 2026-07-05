Google ad imagines US Founding Fathers using AI for Declaration
What's the story
In a new commercial, Google imagines what would have happened if the American Founding Fathers had access to its productivity tools. The ad, with the tagline "Group project, but make it 1776," shows Thomas Jefferson working on a draft of the Declaration of Independence. He gets distracted by Ben Franklin's text and uses various Google services for collaboration.
Tech integration
How the Founding Fathers collaborate using Google tools
The ad shows Jefferson using Google Docs for edits, scheduling a meeting on Google Calendar, and conducting it over Google Meet. Interestingly, all attendees keep their cameras off during the virtual meeting. The Founding Fathers also use Google's "help me visualize" AI tool to explore different animals for the national seal.
AI involvement
Gemini takes notes, advises on document access request from King
The ad also shows Google's Gemini taking notes during the meeting and providing advice when the Founding Fathers consider King George III's document access request. The commercial is light-hearted, with humorous moments like Sam Adams asking, "Can we settle this over beers?" However, it does not imply that the actual text of the Declaration would be improved with AI.
Public response
The commercial's reception across different platforms
The commercial has received mostly positive comments on YouTube and Instagram. However, the response on Bluesky has been more critical, with users calling it "cringey" and "stunningly tone deaf." The AI angle was particularly criticized by many users, including historian Angus Johnston, who pointed out that "it's amazing how little of this is actually AI."