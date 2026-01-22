Google, Khan Academy partner to launch Gemini-powered Writing Coach

Google and Khan Academy have announced a partnership to integrate Gemini AI models into educational tools. The first product of this collaboration is the Writing Coach tool, which was launched today for grades 7-12 in the US, with beta access for grades 5-6. The innovative tool provides interactive guidance for essay writing across different formats such as persuasive, expository, and literary analysis.

Tool features Writing Coach: A personalized learning experience The Writing Coach tool offers two modes: a full interactive experience and feedback-only mode. It helps students outline, draft, and refine essays in different formats. Currently, it is available for grades 7-12 with beta access for grades 5-6. Sal Khan, the founder and CEO of Khan Academy, said this partnership is aimed at helping middle and high school students who are academically behind in reading and language arts.

Learning enhancement AI's role in enhancing education Ben Gomes, Google's Chief Technologist for Learning & Sustainability, emphasized that this partnership is based on learning science rather than just model capability. The Writing Coach adapts its feedback according to where individual students struggle and provides specific examples to help them overcome these challenges. While teachers can see which students are struggling, the system doesn't provide finished work but scaffolds the learning process instead.

Future plans Reading Coach and Schoolhouse.world's AI integration Later in 2026, Khan Academy will launch Reading Coach, a tool that customizes reading experiences with different texts and asks comprehension questions tailored to each student's responses. The tool is designed for grades 5-12 and positions teachers as orchestrators of learning rather than content deliverers. Additionally, Schoolhouse.world, a nonprofit peer-to-peer tutoring platform co-founded by Khan, will also integrate Gemini for meta-level coaching.

