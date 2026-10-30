Google kicks off early Black Friday Pixel device price cuts
Technology
Google's kicking off Black Friday early with some pretty solid deals on its latest gadgets.
The Pixel 11 series is up to $350 off (yep, even the Pro XL), and the Pixel Watch 5 Wi-Fi or LTE is $100 off.
Even the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets a $250 price cut.
Pixel 10, 10a and Buds discounted
The Pixel 10 (Indigo and Frost) is now $599 ($200 off), and the Pixel 10a drops to $549.
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also cheaper at $169.
You can grab these deals through November 8, and they're not just on Google's site.
Perfect timing if you want to upgrade before holiday shopping gets wild!