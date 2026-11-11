Google launches experimental tabletop AI tool for collaborative hubs
Google just dropped Tabletop, an experimental AI tool that lets you build your own collaborative hubs (think savings trackers or event plans) just by telling it what you need.
Tabletop uses AI to customize each space with links, files, and ideas that fit your vibe.
Tabletop offers itineraries and expense splitters
Google Labs design and engineering lead Roman Nurik shared that Tabletop can set up things like trip itineraries and expense splitters, all ready for real-time group editing (a bit like Google Docs but more personal).
The beta is rolling out in the US for users over the age of 18 via wait list.
While it's early days and age-limited for now, Tabletop hints at a future where organizing life with friends or family could get a lot easier.