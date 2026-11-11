Google launches experimental tabletop AI tool for collaborative hubs

Google Labs design and engineering lead Roman Nurik shared that Tabletop can set up things like trip itineraries and expense splitters, all ready for real-time group editing (a bit like Google Docs but more personal).

The beta is rolling out in the US for users over the age of 18 via wait list.

While it's early days and age-limited for now, Tabletop hints at a future where organizing life with friends or family could get a lot easier.