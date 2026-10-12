Google launches Fitbit Edge with bright OLED and weeklong battery
Google just dropped the Fitbit Edge, a fitness tracker that packs a bright OLED touchscreen and promises a full week of battery on 1 charge.
Starting at $180, it's aimed at folks who want more than the basics but don't need a full-on smartwatch.
Bonus: you can swap out the battery when needed for extra longevity.
Fitbit Edge features ECG and GPS
Fitbit Edge comes loaded with health tools like heart rate and blood-oxygen monitoring, ECG readings, GPS tracking, and skin temperature sensing.
The display is noticeably bigger and brighter than previous models, compatible with Android phones and iPhones running iOS 16.4 or later through the Google Health app, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.
You also get Google's Gemini-powered Health Coach for personalized workouts plus 3 months of Health Premium free.
It's available in Obsidian, Fog, Olive, and Canyon, and if you're a fan of Stephen Curry, there's even a special edition for $220 (though no NFC or audio features).
Sales start October 27.