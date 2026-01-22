Gemini now lets students take SAT practice tests

Google has launched free practice tests for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini . The initiative is a collaboration with The Princeton Review, and aims to provide students with full-length, on-demand practice exams at no cost. The move comes as part of Google's continued investment in educational tools and resources.

User experience Immediate feedback on SAT practice tests Students can access these practice tests by simply asking Gemini, "I want to take a practice SAT test." Once the test is completed, the AI tool provides detailed feedback on the user's performance. It highlights areas of strength and those that may require further study. Users can also ask Gemini to explain answers to questions for better understanding.

Content assurance Google's partnership with The Princeton Review The practice tests in Gemini are based on rigorously vetted content from The Princeton Review. This partnership ensures that students are preparing with material that closely resembles what they will encounter on test day. Google said this collaboration is part of its commitment to providing high-quality educational resources through Gemini.

Personalized learning Gemini AI helps create customized study plans The feedback from Gemini isn't just generic; it can help identify specific knowledge gaps. This way, students can take action by creating a customized study plan for their exams. Google said this feature empowers users to walk into their exam with confidence. The company also plans to expand the practice test series in the future to include more tests.

