Gemini now lets students take SAT practice tests
What's the story
Google has launched free practice tests for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini. The initiative is a collaboration with The Princeton Review, and aims to provide students with full-length, on-demand practice exams at no cost. The move comes as part of Google's continued investment in educational tools and resources.
User experience
Immediate feedback on SAT practice tests
Students can access these practice tests by simply asking Gemini, "I want to take a practice SAT test." Once the test is completed, the AI tool provides detailed feedback on the user's performance. It highlights areas of strength and those that may require further study. Users can also ask Gemini to explain answers to questions for better understanding.
Content assurance
Google's partnership with The Princeton Review
The practice tests in Gemini are based on rigorously vetted content from The Princeton Review. This partnership ensures that students are preparing with material that closely resembles what they will encounter on test day. Google said this collaboration is part of its commitment to providing high-quality educational resources through Gemini.
Personalized learning
Gemini AI helps create customized study plans
The feedback from Gemini isn't just generic; it can help identify specific knowledge gaps. This way, students can take action by creating a customized study plan for their exams. Google said this feature empowers users to walk into their exam with confidence. The company also plans to expand the practice test series in the future to include more tests.
Twitter Post
Google CEO demonstrating it on X
Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the @GeminiApp.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 21, 2026
It uses vetted content from @ThePrincetonRev and gives you feedback straight away. Starting with the SAT today, but more tests are on the way!pic.twitter.com/S93SAtss4F