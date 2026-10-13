Google launches Gemini 4 Argon AI for mobile and search
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini 4 Argon, its newest AI model, to mobile users everywhere. You'll find it powering up the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search.
This AI is especially sharp in finance, legal work, coding, and cybersecurity, basically making tricky tasks a lot smoother.
Gemini integrates with Adobe and Shopify
Gemini 4 Argon handles complex jobs with ease and connects with over 40 apps, including Adobe and Shopify. It can help automate things like ordering groceries or booking tables.
With an industry-leading 1 million-token output limit and tight integration with Google Antigravity, it's already helping Google teams code faster and even driving quantum-related research results and cybersecurity use cases.