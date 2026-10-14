Google launches Gemini 4 Argon for coding cybersecurity and science

Google just rolled out Gemini 4 Argon, its latest AI model built to handle tricky stuff like coding, cybersecurity, and scientific research.

Eligible users can get it through the Gemini API, AI Studio, or Google Antigravity, and Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers can also access it through the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search.

Pricing starts at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with discounts if you reuse data.