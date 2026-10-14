Google launches Gemini 4 Argon for coding cybersecurity and science
Google just rolled out Gemini 4 Argon, its latest AI model built to handle tricky stuff like coding, cybersecurity, and scientific research.
Eligible users can get it through the Gemini API, AI Studio, or Google Antigravity, and Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers can also access it through the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search.
Pricing starts at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with discounts if you reuse data.
Argon boosts code submissions over 35%
Gemini 4 Argon speeds up multi-step projects: think over 35% more code submissions and fewer errors.
It's already helped the Chrome team overhaul their systems and has helped researchers identify new enzyme designs that subsequently showed catalytic activity in laboratory tests, plus cybersecurity teams used it to identify and fix vulnerabilities affecting sensitive government and healthcare systems.
Google's also beefed up its safety features and is offering 10,000 scientists six months of free access to the highest usage tier in Google Antigravity, subject to eligibility, capacity, and selection, to help push research even further.