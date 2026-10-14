Google launches Gemini 4 Argon for developers and enterprises

Google just rolled out Gemini 4 Argon, its latest AI model, and even Elon Musk chimed in with a "Congrats!"

The new tech is built for big-league fields like software engineering, robotics, and finance.

It's open to developers and enterprises in the paid tier of the Gemini API and the Gemini platform, for Ultra subscribers in Google Antigravity, and Ultra and Pro subscribers on the Gemini app and Search.