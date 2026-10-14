Google launches Gemini 4 Argon for developers and enterprises
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini 4 Argon, its latest AI model, and even Elon Musk chimed in with a "Congrats!"
The new tech is built for big-league fields like software engineering, robotics, and finance.
It's open to developers and enterprises in the paid tier of the Gemini API and the Gemini platform, for Ultra subscribers in Google Antigravity, and Ultra and Pro subscribers on the Gemini app and Search.
Gemini costs $2 per million tokens
For now, it costs $2 per million input tokens (going up to $4 after November 30).
The model is designed for legal research and has already snagged the top spot on the Vals Index for taxation, legal, and software development.