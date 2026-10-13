Google launches Gemini 4 Argon on Gemini app and API
Google just launched Gemini 4 Argon, its most advanced AI model so far.
Now available worldwide on the Gemini app and API, this upgrade used to be limited to select testers but is now rolling out to Google AI subscribers, developers, and enterprises.
In early tests, Argon even beat out big-name rivals such as OpenAI's models and Anthropic's Claude.
Gemini 4 Argon handles multi-step tasks
Gemini 4 Argon stands out for handling tricky, multi-step tasks: think coding projects, finance problems, or science research.
It's topping industry leaderboards for fixing security bugs and has already helped speed up work on Google's Chromium project from months to just weeks.
This launch also ties into Google's push for safer AI, as it has joined other tech giants in promising better oversight and controls.