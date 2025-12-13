Next Article
Google launches managed servers for AI agents using Model Context Protocol
Technology
Google just rolled out managed MCP servers, making it way easier for AI agents to tap into tools like Maps, BigQuery, Compute Engine, and Kubernetes—all through remote endpoints.
The public preview is free for Google Cloud enterprise customers right now, and Google says more features (like better storage and security) are expected in the near future.
What's inside?
These servers let AI agents grab real-time location data from Maps or run queries on BigQuery.
Security-wise, there's Identity and Access Management, Model Armor to block prompt injection attacks, audit logging, and Apigee to help connect APIs smoothly without losing control.