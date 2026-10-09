Google launches AI note-taker that keeps meeting data on-device
What's the story
Google has launched a new AI note-taking app, Google AI Edge Foresight, as a competitor to Granola. The Mac app works entirely offline, leveraging the on-device EmbeddingGemma 2 model with 740 million parameters. It can capture meeting notes across different platforms, including in-person meetings. The app features a split-screen view for shorthand and AI-generated notes, similar to Granola's interface.
Advanced capabilities
Real-time Q&A feature
AI Edge Foresight also provides a real-time Q&A feature. If a point related to the knowledge base data comes up, the app can answer questions using your meeting notes and documents.
You can upload various document formats such as PDFs, Google Docs, Microsoft Office formats, plain text, Markdown, and web bookmarks to create a knowledge base.
The app's assistant is powered by Gemma 4 technology.
Compatibility
Offline optimization and Apple Silicon support
Google has confirmed that AI Edge Foresight is optimized for Apple Silicon and can work entirely offline.
This means you can access your meeting notes even when traveling or in an area without internet connectivity.
The app's release could be a way for Google to showcase the capabilities of its Gemma series of offline models.
Potential expansion
Potential for consumer version and competition in meeting note-taking space
While the first version of AI Edge Foresight is the Mac app and works offline, Google could consider a consumer version that works across video calling apps through its Gemini apps. This would rely on its cloud models.
The meeting note-taker space is already crowded with companies like Wispr and Calendly launching their own tools in recent months.