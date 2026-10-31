Google launches Project Suncatcher satellite AI haiku reveals power shortfall

The satellite took off on October 1, 2026, via SpaceX and is mainly testing how well these AI chips handle tough space conditions like radiation.

Google isn't stopping here: it plans to launch two more satellites in 2027 with better power systems and optical links that allow satellites to communicate with each other.

The big goal? Build networks of solar-powered satellites looking toward the 2030s that could make large-scale space-based AI computing a real thing.