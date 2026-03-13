Google Maps can now answer complex questions, thanks to Gemini

Google has integrated its advanced AI technology, Gemini, into Google Maps . The new "Ask Maps" feature lets users ask complex, real-world questions and receive highly detailed and personalized responses. This development is part of Google's ongoing effort to enhance user experience across its most popular products. The feature is now available in India and the US on Android and iOS devices.

Advanced capabilities Ask Maps can now answer your weird questions Previously, Google Maps struggled with specific questions like "where can I charge my phone without having to wait in line for coffee" or "where is the closest public bathroom that isn't completely disgusting." But now, with Gemini's integration, users can get answers to their most bizarre and slightly embarrassing questions. The Ask Maps feature allows you to describe your plans conversationally, and Gemini will provide detailed responses based on personal information provided through past interactions with Google Maps.

Personalization How Gemini will provide personalized responses The responses generated by Gemini will be based solely on Google Maps data and not any other Google apps like Gmail. When personalized, the information will be derived from previous searches in Maps or Google Search that are relevant to locations saved in Maps or places favorited or added to lists. This way, Ask Maps can provide highly relevant and personalized recommendations for users' needs.

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Enhanced navigation Google Maps now gets Immersive Navigation Along with Ask Maps, Google is also using Gemini to enhance the look of Maps itself. The company has announced a new feature called "Immersive Navigation," which is said to be the biggest upgrade in over a decade. When you start navigation, the map will now show refreshed colors, detailed 3D buildings, elevated roadways, realistic terrain, and even greenery.

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