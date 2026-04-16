Google Maps rolls out 3 features on Android, iOS, desktop

Google Maps adds uploads, AI captions

Android users will see their recent photos right in the "Contribute" tab for quicker uploads (coming soon to iOS).

AI-powered draft captions, thanks to Google's Gemini models, make adding context to images a breeze (currently on iOS in the U.S.).

Plus, contribution points are now easier to spot, achievement badges have been refreshed for roles like photographers or reviewers, and top contributors get special profile highlights.