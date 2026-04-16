Google Maps rolls out 3 features on Android, iOS, desktop
Technology
Google Maps is rolling out three new features to make contributing easier and more fun.
Now, uploading your photos and videos is simpler; AI helps you write smarter captions, and you can keep better track of your activity, all across Android, iOS, and desktop.
Google Maps adds uploads, AI captions
Android users will see their recent photos right in the "Contribute" tab for quicker uploads (coming soon to iOS).
AI-powered draft captions, thanks to Google's Gemini models, make adding context to images a breeze (currently on iOS in the U.S.).
Plus, contribution points are now easier to spot, achievement badges have been refreshed for roles like photographers or reviewers, and top contributors get special profile highlights.