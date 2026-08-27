Google Maps to introduce turn-by-turn navigation in South Korea
Technology
Google Maps is working on bringing turn-by-turn navigation to South Korea.
Until now, the app only offered basics like location searches and public transit information, so most people relied on local apps like Naver Map and Kakao Map, which have far more users.
Government approves Google's high precision maps
Google is teaming up with local organizations after getting government approval to use high-precision map data (with some conditions like blurring military sites).
With this update, Google Maps hopes to finally compete with the feature-packed local apps and become a go-to for navigation in South Korea.