Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy launch app-store-like ARD excluding OpenAI and Anthropic
Technology
Google, Microsoft, and GoDaddy just rolled out Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD): think of it as an "app store" for AI tools.
Announced on June 18, ARD makes it much easier to find and use AI agents across different platforms.
Interestingly, OpenAI and Anthropic aren't part of this project.
ARD gains early adopters, security concerns
ARD helps AI agents connect with resources more smoothly by using catalogs and registries: early adopters like GitHub and Hugging Face are already on board.
But while it boosts collaboration between platforms, there are concerns about security and compromised domains.
To help with trust, cryptographic checks are being added, but strong security habits will still be key as this new standard rolls out.