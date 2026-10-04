Google Microsoft NVIDIA and GitHub announce agentic resource discovery standard
Technology
Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and GitHub are announcing Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), a new standard designed to help AI systems quickly discover and verify digital resources.
It's a group effort with Salesforce and Cisco on board, though OpenAI and Anthropic aren't part of it.
Google says ARD could democratize AI
ARD's goal is to make AI tools as easy to access as apps in an app store.
Google says this could democratize AI, opening up advanced tech for more people, much like the web did for information.
The system uses organized catalogs so AI agents can find what they need faster and more securely, though its trust model will need ongoing work.
GitHub's Agent Finder is already showing what ARD can do.