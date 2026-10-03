Google Microsoft NVIDIA unveil Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD) standard

ARD is designed to fix the problem of limited access that often holds AI back.

By creating a common framework for discovering resources, it could make things way smoother for different AIs to connect across platforms.

As Ramanathan Guha, technical fellow at Microsoft, put it, "AI is only as capable as its wiring allows," while Rao Surapaneni, VP and GM of business applications at Google Cloud, highlighted that ARD could finally break down those stubborn silos between platforms.