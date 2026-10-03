Google Microsoft NVIDIA unveil Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD) standard
Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and a few other tech leaders just introduced Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), a new standard meant to help AI agents easily find and verify the online tools they need.
Big names like Salesforce, Cisco, and Hugging Face are also involved, but OpenAI and Anthropic are not among the participating partners.
ARD targets AI access limitations
ARD is designed to fix the problem of limited access that often holds AI back.
By creating a common framework for discovering resources, it could make things way smoother for different AIs to connect across platforms.
As Ramanathan Guha, technical fellow at Microsoft, put it, "AI is only as capable as its wiring allows," while Rao Surapaneni, VP and GM of business applications at Google Cloud, highlighted that ARD could finally break down those stubborn silos between platforms.