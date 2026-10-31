Google opens 11th US store at Houston Galleria November 6
Technology
Google's opening a brand-new retail store at the Houston Galleria in Houston on November 6, making it its 11th US location and 12th worldwide.
You'll find Google gear here, from Pixel phones to smart home gadgets, watches, and headphones.
Google store offers repairs and pickups
Set inside Texas's largest shopping spot at 5085 Westheimer Road, this Google Store isn't just about browsing tech: you can get your phone fixed on-site or pick up online orders in person.
Hours run 10 a.m.-8pm Monday through Thursday, with later closing at 9pm Friday and Saturday, and Sunday hours from 11 a.m.-7pm.
This move follows recent store launches in Austin and Fashion Valley (2026) as Google keeps expanding its US presence.