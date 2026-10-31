Google opens 11th US store at Houston Galleria November 6

Set inside Texas's largest shopping spot at 5085 Westheimer Road, this Google Store isn't just about browsing tech: you can get your phone fixed on-site or pick up online orders in person.

Hours run 10 a.m.-8pm Monday through Thursday, with later closing at 9pm Friday and Saturday, and Sunday hours from 11 a.m.-7pm.

This move follows recent store launches in Austin and Fashion Valley (2026) as Google keeps expanding its US presence.