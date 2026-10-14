Google opens advanced AI models to 200 European researchers
Technology
Google is opening up its most advanced AI models to 200 researchers across Europe, hoping to boost innovation and keep Europe competitive in science.
Announced at an AI summit in Dublin, this move is part of the European Commission's Resource for AI Science in Europe (RAISE) scheme, which chose the researchers.
Researchers access AlphaFold 3 and WeatherNext
These researchers get hands-on access to some of Google's coolest tech, like AlphaFold 3 (for protein discoveries) and WeatherNext (for forecasting weather).
The idea is to help tackle big scientific challenges.