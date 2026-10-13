Google partners with Flo Health to sync Flo app data
Google just announced a big partnership with Flo Health to make women's health features on devices like the Fitbit Edge and Pixel Watch way more useful.
The focus? Real-life stuff like perimenopause and postpartum recovery, with insights that actually fit your lifestyle.
By early 2027, you'll be able to sync your Flo app data straight to Google Health for a more complete picture.
Fitbit Edge adds AI health coach
Flo Health's massive user base (over 80 million) will now get deeper, personalized wellness tips thanks to this integration.
Plus, Google's new Fitbit Edge is designed with women in mind: think bigger OLED screen, heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen tracking, built-in GPS, and even an AI-powered health coach for subscribers.
It's all about making health tracking smarter (and more relevant) for you.