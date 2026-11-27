Google patches Gemini AI memory bug that spiked Chrome RAM
Google just patched a bug that made its Gemini AI tool use way too much RAM in Chrome: some people saw it spike over 5GB, which really slowed things down.
Normally, Gemini only takes up a few hundred megabytes, maybe 1GB if you're having a long chat.
Google requests Gemini memory issue reports
The fix should keep your browser running smoother now.
Google confirmed the issue is sorted, but says if you still notice Gemini hogging memory, let Google know so it can keep things running well for everyone.
This whole thing is a good reminder of how important quick bug fixes are to keep our tech working right.