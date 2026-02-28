Google Photos can now turn your pictures into stickers
Technology
Android users can finally turn their own photos into stickers right inside Google Photos, thanks to on-device image analysis.
This update, which iPhone folks got back in August 2025, is now rolling out on Android after a bit of a wait.
How to create a sticker
If you have Google Photos version 7.64 or newer and at least 4GB RAM on your device, just pick a photo with a clear subject and long-press it until you see an outline shimmer.
You can then copy or share your new sticker directly to apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, or Telegram.
Created stickers are saved in an album called Your stickers.
Future updates
A future update will add a sticker history—so you'll be able to reuse your favorites easily.
These updates should make the Android experience just as smooth as on iOS.