Google Photos launches video remix powered by Gemini model
Technology
Google Photos just rolled out Video Remix, a new AI tool that lets you get creative with your videos: think swapping backgrounds, adding artsy effects, or brightening up dark scenes, all powered by Gemini's model.
It is designed so anyone can make eye-catching clips in just a few taps; no editing skills needed.
Available to subscribers in 14 countries
You will find Video Remix in the Create tab alongside other fun tools like the image version of Remix (also called Remix), Photo to video, and Collages.
For now, it is only available to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in 14 countries (including the US India, Brazil, and more), making advanced video editing way more accessible if you are on those plans.