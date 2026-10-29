Google Photos restores edited images to WhatsApp and Telegram pickers
Technology
If you've been annoyed that your edited photos weren't showing up in apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, you're not alone.
Since July or August, a glitch in Google Photos meant any edits just vanished from other apps' pickers, unless you saved a separate copy, which was frustrating nonetheless.
Google Photos updates resolve picker bug
Good news: The fix is here!
Artem Russakovskii (owner of APKMirror) mentioned that Google Photos updates (versions 7.97 and 7.98) have solved the problem.
Google acknowledged the bug last month and promised a fix, and now your edited images are back where they should be: no more workarounds needed.