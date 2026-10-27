Google Photos version 7.97 redesigns Collections tab with pin shortcuts
Technology
Google Photos has a fresh update (version 7.97) with a redesigned 'Collections' tab that puts you in control.
Now, you can pin shortcuts like Favorites, Screenshots, and Trash right up top, and the new "View all" button makes flipping between grid or list views super quick.
Google Photos adds carousels and reordering
The Collections tab now features carousels for things like Albums, People and pets, and On this device, all of which you can hide or rearrange however you want.
There's also a customizable "Other Collections" grid with a handy Reorder button at the bottom.
To try it out, just restart your device and open Google Photos, no complicated steps needed!