Google Pixel 11 series clears FCC certification ahead of launch
Technology
Google's Pixel 11 lineup just cleared Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, which usually means the official launch is right around the corner.
The series includes the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and a larger 11 Pro XL, with several new model numbers popping up, plus a separate one for the rumored Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Some Pixel 11 models gain connectivity
The filings show some models will get upgraded connectivity like Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Thread support, speedy 5G mmWave, and even satellite features, while base models skip a few extras.
This year's Pixels are also switching to MediaTek modems.
And if you're into colors, recent leaks hint at some new shades to choose from.