Google Play allows launching vibe-coded apps directly in US today
Technology
Big news for app creators: Google just rolled out a feature that lets you launch your vibe-coded apps straight from the Play Store, without having to connect your phone to a computer to install it.
Available in the US as of today, this update is all about making life easier for developers and letting them test their personal projects more smoothly.
Google's AI studio apps remain private
Apps made with Google's AI Studio stay secure and private, separate from public listings, and can be accessed with your regular Google account.
Plus, Google's adding app-sharing soon so you can let a select group of people try out what you've built.
As Sam Bright from Google Play puts it, this is designed to help new developers level up while keeping quality high through Trust and Safety reviews.