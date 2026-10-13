Google Play drops 'personal library' on October 13, 2026

You can soon privately share your own apps on the Play Store (they'll be kept separate from public listings after a security check).

Gamers get some love too: "Gamer DNA" uses an analysis of how you play and preferences you've shared to recommend games that actually fit your play style, plus you can build Game Playlists or join quick 48-hour gaming challenges called Sprints.

Sports fans aren't left out either, Sports Topic Pages now show live scores and compatible streaming apps for the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Liga MX, and Major League Soccer.

Some updates start rolling out starting today in the US and other select markets, while others start soon.