Google Play lets 18+ in select markets build private apps
Technology
Google Play Store just rolled out a big update: now, anyone 18 and older in select markets, including the US, can use Google AI Studio to make their own Android apps: developer account not needed.
For now, these custom apps stay private on your device, but sharing options might come later.
Google Play adds discovery and gaming
Finding the right app just got easier with the Ask Play tool, which helps you compare options and see real user feedback.
Gamers get some love too: Game Finder recommends titles based on what you like to play, Game Playlists let you organize and share favorite games, and 48-hour Sprints add a fun competitive twist.
Plus, PC game offerings are expanding, and Game Trials let you try premium games before buying.