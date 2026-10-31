Google Play to promote foldable friendly apps starting next year
Technology
Google just announced it's going to highlight apps that work well on foldable devices.
Starting next year, Google Play will check how apps and games perform on foldable screens, and those that do a great job will get more visibility and better promo spots.
The exact rules for this are coming soon.
Google launches developer tools for foldables
With foldables getting more popular, Google wants to make sure your favorite apps actually look good and work smoothly on these new screens.
They're rolling out new developer tools, like AI-powered adaptive layouts and desktop-style features, to help app makers optimize without extra hassle.
The goal? Make it way easier for developers to jump into the foldable scene, so users get a better experience all around.