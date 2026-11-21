Google pledges $5 million to IIT Kharagpur to boost AI research
Google just pledged $5 million to IIT Kharagpur, a move announced during the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with PM Modi in attendance.
The goal? To supercharge AI research and help students and researchers at one of India's top tech institutes, especially in areas like Indic languages, materials science, agriculture and educational technology.
Funding supports real world AI projects
This funding will support projects solving real-world problems: think better language tools, materials science, and new ways to learn.
It will also boost AI training for students and teachers, helping more people get hands-on with cutting-edge tech.
The move fits right into India's push to make AI accessible to everyone and train the next generation of innovators.