Google releases Gemma 4 fully open-source under Apache 2.0
Google just released Gemma 4, the latest version of its AI model, and this time, it's fully open-source under Apache 2.0.
That means anyone can use it locally without restrictions, which is huge for places with spotty internet or strict privacy rules (think health care and other sensitive fields).
Four Gemma 4 variants available
Gemma 4 comes in four versions for everything from powerful servers to your phone. It handles advanced reasoning, processes video and images, and works in more than 140 languages.
Thanks to a close collaboration with our Google Pixel team and mobile hardware leaders like Qualcomm Technologies and MediaTek, it runs better than ever on smartphones and IoT gadgets.
Since launching in 2024, Gemma models have already seen more than 400 million downloads, so expect to see even more creative uses popping up soon.