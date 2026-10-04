Google releases Gemma 4 fully open-source under Apache 2.0

Gemma 4 comes in four versions for everything from powerful servers to your phone. It handles advanced reasoning, processes video and images, and works in more than 140 languages.

Thanks to a close collaboration with our Google Pixel team and mobile hardware leaders like Qualcomm Technologies and MediaTek, it runs better than ever on smartphones and IoT gadgets.

Since launching in 2024, Gemma models have already seen more than 400 million downloads, so expect to see even more creative uses popping up soon.