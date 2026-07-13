Google rolls out feature to label AI involvement in ads
Technology
Google is rolling out a new feature that tells you when an ad was made or tweaked using AI.
Just tap the information icon or three-dot menu on any ad in Search, YouTube, or Discover to see if AI played a part.
For more details, you can check "How this ad was made."
Advertisers must self-label non-Google AI ads
If an ad uses Google's own AI tools, the label appears automatically; advertisers using other AI tools need to add the label themselves.
In some regions, this information might show up right on the ad instead of being tucked away in a menu.
This update builds on Google's push for transparency, so you know exactly how ads showing up in your feed are created.