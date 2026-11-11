Google rolls out Gemini app on CarPlay for iPhone users
Google just rolled out the Gemini app for CarPlay, so iPhone users can now chat with Gemini Live while driving.
The app features a simple waveform display that shows when it's listening or responding, and works with the Gemini app on your phone.
The global rollout starts November 11, 2026. Just update your Gemini app to try it out, and you'll have access in any language supported by Gemini Live.
Gemini manages schedules and emails hands-free
Gemini on CarPlay is designed to be your smart co-pilot, helping you manage schedules and emails hands-free through Google Workspace.
You can ask for local spots or landmarks on the go, making road trips easier.
Plus, if you want to brainstorm ideas or prep for meetings during your drive, just say something like "Let's roleplay my Q4 pitch, act as a skeptical VP and challenge my strategy,".
Gemini's got your back.