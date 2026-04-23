Google brings AI Overviews to Gmail for Workspace users

Google has announced the integration of its AI Overviews feature into Gmail for Workspace users. The move was unveiled at the Cloud Next conference and is aimed at providing quick, smart summaries and answers to work-related emails. The feature is similar to how it currently summarizes Google Search results using artificial intelligence (AI) .

Feature details Quick answers to work-related queries The AI Overviews feature will allow Gmail users to ask questions in natural language and get concise answers. This way, they won't have to open and read multiple emails. Google believes this feature can be used for business-related queries on topics usually discussed in emails, such as performance improvements, project milestones, invoices, comments on decks, and trip details.

User accessibility How to enable the feature? The AI Overviews feature will be enabled by default in Gmail if Gemini for Workspace in Gmail and Workspace Intelligence access to Gmail are enabled. End users will also have to enable "Smart features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet" and "Google Workspace smart features." The company has also announced its availability across various plans including Business Starter, Standard & Plus; Enterprise Starter, Standard & Plus; Google AI Pro & Ultra; Frontline Plus; Google AI Pro for Education.

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Expansion plans AI Overviews coming to Google Drive as well Along with Gmail, Google is also bringing AI Overviews to Drive for eligible Workspace and Google AI plans. The feature was previously available only to consumers with Google AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions. Now, it will be available to business, enterprise, education customers as well as those using other editions like Frontline Plus and add-ons like Google AI Pro for Education.

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