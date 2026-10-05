Fitbit Edge leak reveals key details of Google's upcoming wearable
What's the story
Google's new wearable device, the Fitbit Edge, has been spotted in retail listings by Android Headlines. The device comes with a protruding screen that is much closer to its edges than previous Fitbit trackers. It also features a Pixel Watch-inspired watch face that's tailored for its unique display shape. The watch face displays time and date along with heart rate updates, step count, and a workout initiation option.
Design details
Design and color options of the Fitbit Edge
The Fitbit Edge sports a band removal mechanism and a sensor stack that closely resembles the Fitbit Air.
It also features metal strips on both sides, likely for ECG readings, following the design formula of the Fitbit Charge 6.
The device is expected to come in various colors such as black, green, and orange, shades similar to Obsidian, Olive, and Canyon hues from the Google Pixel 11 Pro series.
Feature overview
Advanced fitness tracking features for health enthusiasts
The Fitbit Edge is likely to come with accurate GPS, elevation tracking via an altimeter, and automatic activity recognition.
These features make it a great fitness tracker for those who want to monitor their fitness without constant notifications about daily activities.
The device will also support apps like Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Find My Phone.
Battery and compatibility
Battery life and device compatibility
The Fitbit Edge is said to offer a battery life of up to seven days, making it a reliable companion for fitness enthusiasts.
It will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices, expanding its user base beyond just Android users.
The device will also come with a pin mechanism on the back for easy band swapping.
Market launch
Pricing and potential impact on Fitbit Charge lineup
The release of the Fitbit Edge is expected to be imminent, possibly this month.
The device will be priced between $149 and $199, making it an affordable option for those looking for a mid-range fitness tracker.
This pricing strategy comes as Google has not launched a new Fitbit Charge since 2023, leaving many to wonder about the future of the lineup.