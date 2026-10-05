Fitbit Edge leak reveals key details of Google's upcoming wearable

The Fitbit Edge sports a band removal mechanism and a sensor stack that closely resembles the Fitbit Air.

It also features metal strips on both sides, likely for ECG readings, following the design formula of the Fitbit Charge 6.

The device is expected to come in various colors such as black, green, and orange, shades similar to Obsidian, Olive, and Canyon hues from the Google Pixel 11 Pro series.