Google Search's AI mode now goes through your Drive, Wallet
What's the story
Google has announced an expansion of its Personal Intelligence feature in Search's AI Mode. The update will integrate with Google Drive, Google Wallet, and the Gemini app. The move is aimed at providing users with more personalized and context-aware answers by accessing information from their digital lives through these apps. The feature already connects with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Photos.
Feature details
Strategic move for personalized experiences
The integration of Personal Intelligence in AI Mode with Google Drive and Wallet is a strategic move by Google.
It leverages the vast amount of user data already present in its ecosystem to provide more personalized experiences.
The tech giant says that connecting Google Wallet to Personal Intelligence will help users track their financial goals, reduce daily expenses, and optimize credit card rewards usage.
User control
User data privacy and security measures
Google has clarified that if users choose to connect their Wallet, AI Mode can only read information from accounts and not move or manage their money.
The tech giant also highlighted the role of Google Drive in providing personalized answers.
It said important information related to a project or major decision is often scattered across documents and spreadsheets on Drive.
App connectivity
Gemini app integration for seamless experience
The update also brings integration with the Gemini app, allowing users to share context between their Gemini app and AI Mode in Search.
This means if a user explores an idea in the Gemini app, they won't have to start over with AI Mode as it will already have that information.
Google says this will make the user experience more seamless and efficient.
Enhancement
New 'Personalization' icon and more relevant responses
Google has announced a new "Personalization" icon that will appear below responses, letting users see the context AI Mode uses.
The company also revealed that users will soon start seeing more personally relevant responses in AI Overviews and AI Mode.
These responses will be tailored to the user's recent search context, further enhancing the personalization aspect of this feature.