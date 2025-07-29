Next Article
Google Search's AI mode now lets you upload PDFs
Google just rolled out its upgraded AI Mode for desktop browsers, so now you can do more than just search.
You can ask questions about images, and PDF uploads are on the way, allowing you to quiz the AI on them—all right from your computer.
Google Drive support is coming soon, making it even easier to work with your files.
Canvas and Search Live are other highlights
The update also introduces Canvas, a feature that helps you organize info and manage study sessions or projects (currently in US Labs).
Plus, there's Search Live—powered by Google Lens—which lets you point your phone camera at something and get instant answers via video.
For now, Search Live is only available to mobile users in the US Labs experiment.