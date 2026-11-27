Google Store Black Friday sale live with staggered deal deadlines
Google Store's Black Friday sale is live, but each wave of deals wraps up on a different date.
The first phase, featuring discounts like the Pixel Watch 5 and refurbished Pixel 9 Pro for $574, ends December 1 at 11:59pm PT.
Google Store 2nd phase spotlights Nest
The second phase (ending December 2) spotlights Google Home and Nest gear: $70 off the Nest Wifi Pro, $60 off the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), plus Fitbit Sense 2 for $199.95 ($50 off).
The final round ends December 5 with savings on the Pixel 11 series.
Each phase has its own set of deals, so you've got a few chances to grab what you want before time runs out.